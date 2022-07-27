EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid Police confirm to the Fox 8 I-Team that they are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 10-year-old boy who was sleeping.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 1500 block of E 195.

“We know the young boy was shot at least once,” Meyer said. “He was taken to the hospital right away.”

Meyer says the boy is expected to be OK.

He says right now no arrests have been made and they have no suspects.

“We did get calls about a number of shots fired in the area and detectives recovered close to two dozen shell casings,” Meyer said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Euclid Police Department at (216)731-1234.