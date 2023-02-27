**Related Video Above: Students Make Horror Movies for Class.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Classic horror films are coming back to the big screen this week.

Killer good films are heading back to Cinemark theaters around the country, including multiple Northeast Ohio locations like Valley View, in a lead up to the theatrical release of “Scream 6,” which hits March 10.

The event is being called Slash into Spring and features five movies that have spawned a cult-like following.

See the slasher film lineup and dates below:

March 1 – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

March 2 – Halloween (1978)

March 3 – Friday the 13th (1980)

March 4 – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

March 5 – Child’s Play (Chucky series, 1988)

Visitors look at the Chucky doll from the Bride of Chucky movie, at the Sideshow Collectibles booth during the American International Toy Fair, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2006 in New York. (AP Photo/Dima Gavrysh)

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” came out with a pro-vegetarian stance. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

RICKMANSWORTH, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 08: Jason Voorhees’ (C.J Graham) Hero Hockey Mask from Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, est £40,000-60,000 goes on view at the Propstore on September 08, 2022 in Rickmansworth, England. Over 1,500 rare and iconic lots will be sold during Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction over four days from Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th November 2022. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Portrait of American actor Robert Englund as ‘Freddy Krueger’ of the ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ series of movies, circa 1989. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

