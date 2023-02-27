**Related Video Above: Students Make Horror Movies for Class.**
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Classic horror films are coming back to the big screen this week.
Killer good films are heading back to Cinemark theaters around the country, including multiple Northeast Ohio locations like Valley View, in a lead up to the theatrical release of “Scream 6,” which hits March 10.
The event is being called Slash into Spring and features five movies that have spawned a cult-like following.
See the slasher film lineup and dates below:
- March 1 – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)
- March 2 – Halloween (1978)
- March 3 – Friday the 13th (1980)
- March 4 – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
- March 5 – Child’s Play (Chucky series, 1988)
Find all showtimes and ticket information right here.