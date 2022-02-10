Skyline Chili Dip: Fran DeWine shares her Super Bowl Sunday dish

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WJW) Are you still trying to decide what to serve up for the big game this Sunday? An Ohio favorite is sure to be a big hit with your crowd.

Ohio’s First Lady, Fran DeWine, is sharing an Ohio favorite that is a big hit among football fans. Below is her Skyline Chili recipe:

Ingredients:

1- 8 ounce package cream cheese

1/4 cup diced onion

1- 15 ounce can Skyline Chili

1- 8 ounce package shredded

cheddar cheese



Instructions:

Spread cream cheese on bottom of

casserole dish. Sprinkle diced onion

over cream cheese. Pour chili over

onions. Cover with cheese. Bake at

350 degrees until bubbly, about 10

minutes. Or microwave 2 minutes.

Serve warm with corn chips.

Fran DeWine shares her Skyline chili recipe ( 2/10/22)

The Bengals take on the Rams this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.