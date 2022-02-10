Skyline Chili Dip: Fran DeWine shares her Super Bowl Sunday dish

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WJW) Are you still trying to decide what to serve up for the big game this Sunday? An Ohio favorite is sure to be a big hit with your crowd.

Ohio’s First Lady, Fran DeWine, is sharing an Ohio favorite that is a big hit among football fans. Below is her Skyline Chili recipe:

Ingredients:

1- 8 ounce package cream cheese
1/4 cup diced onion
1- 15 ounce can Skyline Chili
1- 8 ounce package shredded
cheddar cheese


Instructions:

Spread cream cheese on bottom of
casserole dish. Sprinkle diced onion
over cream cheese. Pour chili over
onions. Cover with cheese. Bake at
350 degrees until bubbly, about 10
minutes. Or microwave 2 minutes.
Serve warm with corn chips.

The Bengals take on the Rams this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

