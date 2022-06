STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — SkyFOX video shows a water main break in Strongsville that closed W. 130th Street at Tradewinds Drive between Drake and Hunt.

W. 130 CLOSED Hunt – Drake due to a water main break. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) June 21, 2022

Crews are pumping water out of the gaping hole and the road is blocked until the mess is cleaned up.

Police are however allowing local traffic to get access to the neighborhoods.

Howe Road is an option to get around the road closure.