SkyFOX video shows Lake Erie ice floes off shore after weekend rescue of 18 snowmobilers

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WJW) — SkyFOX was live over Lake Erie Monday morning showing the significant melting of ice near the shore.

This is just after the United States Coast Guard rescued 18 snowmobilers from a Lake Erie ice floe that broke away on Sunday.

It happened around 1 p.m. near Catawba Island when rescue crews, along with a Good Samaritan in an airboat, arrived on scene.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Detroit helicopter lowered its rescue swimmer and began hoisting operations while Station Marblehead’s airboat got underway. The helicopter hoisted seven people from the floe, four others were rescued by the Coast Guard airboat, and the remaining seven were rescued and transported to shore by a Good Samaritan who also had an airboat on scene.

Some of the 18 people rescued from an ice floe in Lake Erie await their turn to ride ashore in an airboat Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. The anglers were spotted by an aircrew from Air Station Detroit and rescued by the helicopter, an airboat from Coast Guard Station Marblehead, Ohio, and a good Samaritan. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Morse.

An MH-65 Dolphin crew from Air Station Detroit initiated the succesful rescue of 18 people from an ice floe near Catawba Island in Lake Erie Sunday, Feb. 6, 2020. The crewmembers — from left, Petty Officer 3rd Class Zachary Martel, the rescue swimmer; Lt. j.g. William Colomb, the co-pilot; Petty Officer 2nd Class Clayton Burnett, the flight mechanic; and Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Bondira, the pilot in command — worked to lower their swimmer and begin hoisting operations while an airboat crew from Station Marblehead responded on the surface, along with a good Samaritan. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven King.

Emergency medical services were standing by but no one required medical attention.

The National Weather Service issued a warning Saturday to stay off the ice because there was a strong possibility of it breaking off and drifting toward Canada.

Images of the ice floe were taken from an air taxi moments before rescue efforts were underway.

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

The Coast Guard urges all who seek recreational opportunities on the ice to take precautions, not chances.

“Remember to dress appropriately for the water temperature, not the air temperature; to wear a life jacket and carry a reliable form of communication,” the USCG said in a statement, “and to carry icepicks or screwdrivers that can help them self- rescue if they go through the ice.”