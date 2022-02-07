SkyFOX video shows Lake Erie ice floes off shore after weekend rescue of 18 snowmobilers

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WJW) — SkyFOX was live over Lake Erie Monday morning showing the significant melting of ice near the shore.
This is just after the United States Coast Guard rescued 18 snowmobilers from a Lake Erie ice floe that broke away on Sunday.
It happened around 1 p.m. near Catawba Island when rescue crews, along with a Good Samaritan in an airboat, arrived on scene.
A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Detroit helicopter lowered its rescue swimmer and began hoisting operations while Station Marblehead’s airboat got underway. The helicopter hoisted seven people from the floe, four others were rescued by the Coast Guard airboat, and the remaining seven were rescued and transported to shore by a Good Samaritan who also had an airboat on scene.
Emergency medical services were standing by but no one required medical attention.
The National Weather Service issued a warning Saturday to stay off the ice because there was a strong possibility of it breaking off and drifting toward Canada.
Images of the ice floe were taken from an air taxi moments before rescue efforts were underway.
The Coast Guard urges all who seek recreational opportunities on the ice to take precautions, not chances.
“Remember to dress appropriately for the water temperature, not the air temperature; to wear a life jacket and carry a reliable form of communication,” the USCG said in a statement, “and to carry icepicks or screwdrivers that can help them self- rescue if they go through the ice.”