SkyFOX HD to make its debut, bringing viewers a whole new view of NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some big news for us here at FOX 8.

We will be bringing you a whole new view of Northeast Ohio as SkyFOX goes high definition.

Our brand new helicopter “SkyFOX HD” arrived at Burke Lakefront Airport earlier this week. We will officially launch Cleveland’s only HD helicopter tomorrow.

We’re excited to bring you aerial coverage of our beautiful city, breaking news, Friday Night Touchdown highlights and more in high definition.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: