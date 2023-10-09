TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WJW) — A Florida man was found dead in a neighborhood yard following a “solo parachuting incident” over the weekend, according to police.

Emergency responders in Titusville, located about an hour south of Daytona Beach, were called to the residence on Merry Lane just after noon Saturday. The man was discovered outfitted in skydiving gear, police said in a statement.

Police identified the man as 69-year-old Frederick Morello of Ormand Beach, but did not say how much experience he had as a skydiver.

James Sconiers told WKMG that it was his yard where the skydiver landed, and that he fell hard.

“I was asking the person that was laying on the ground, ‘Hey man, can you hear me, can you hear me?’ But he did not answer,” Sconiers said.

An investigation into what led to the crash is still ongoing.