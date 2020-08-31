Sky Zone trampoline park closes temporarily in Boston Heights

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — The Sky Zone trampoline park in Boston Heights closed its doors today, with no reopening date in sight.

The family-owned spot (seen in the video above in 2014) reopened for bouncing and birthday parties in early July, after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year, but the new social distancing-based business model was reportedly not sustainable.

“During these trying times we are not able to maintain a positive cash flow so we are closing the Park today,” business owners said in a statement. “We hope to reopen at a future date when the business environment improves.”

Owners plan to extend memberships and passes that may have been previously purchased, along with postpone any birthday or group events to a later date.

Patrons are directed to call 234-249-3030 with any questions.

Read the whole statement below:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: