***Video above: Kenny makes breakfast for a skunk***

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Nothing stinks about this — Northeast Ohio’s SkunkFest is returning to North Ridgeville this month.

Hosted by the Skunk Haven Shelter, skunk owners and skunk lovers alike will be coming together in South Central Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Like in years past, there will be plenty of activities celebrating our striped friends, including skunk costume contests, games and vendors selling themed merchandise. You can also expect raffles and a DJ.

Check out photos from previous years below:

SkunkFest 2012









Deb Cipriani (founder of Skunkfest), Dick Goddard, with Quazi and Skunky

You’re welcome to join the festivities even if you don’t have a skunk, but remember — look, don’t touch.

And don’t worry, skunks kept as pets are domesticated and de-scented.

Interested in going? Either make a cash donation at the door, or bring paper towels or natural grain cereal. Learn more here.