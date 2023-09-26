OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – We love to share pictures from FOX 8 viewers of the unique and unusual animals spotted around Northeast Ohio.

White, or albino, are some of the most common, yet rare, animals we see.

But, here is one even more unusual. The picture of a black squirrel with a white-tipped tail was shared by FOX 8 viewer Larry Pecsok in Olmsted Township.

In an email to FOX 8, Pecsok cleverly calls the little critter a “Squnk.” Although we are certain that is not a technical term, it does describe the unusually-colored squirrel well.

Other animals with rare color pigments that have made news headlines include an albino porcupine, swell shark, turtle, and raccoon – just to name a few.