CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) – Are you planning on heading to the slopes this winter? Vail Resorts has released the opening dates for its 37 ski resorts, including several here in Northeast Ohio.

Alpine Valley, Boston Mills and Brandywine are all scheduled to open Dec. 17.

Opening dates are subject to change based on weather conditions.

Anyone planning on going this season is encouraged to buy lift tickets ahead of time. According Vail Resorts, lift tickets will be limited every day during the season to “preserve the guest experience at each resort.”

Lift tickets availability will be on resort websites in the upcoming weeks.

Resorts will no longer require masks, proof of vaccinations or dining reservations.

“With safety as its top priority, the company will continue to monitor the changing dynamics of the pandemic, but at this time does not plan to have any of these measures in place,” Vail Resorts said in a release.

Ahead of the skiing season, company also said it is raising employee pay, investing in affordable employee housing and making upgrades to ski lifts.