Skiers hit the slopes as Boston Mills Ski Resort opens back up for winter season

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — With rain and temperatures above freezing, conditions were not exactly perfect for skiing on New Year’s Day but they were good enough for Boston Mills Ski Resort to officially open for the season.

The resort says reservations for the entire opening day weekend sold out quickly.

“People have a passion for this. They are waiting for this all year long, it’s a very short winter season, so any day they can get an opportunity to ski and snowboard they are going to be out here,” said Thomas Conti, who is the brand marketing manager.

The same company that owns Boston Mills opened its Alpine Valley ski resort in Chardon on Monday. Some of the first to ski at Boston Mills were there for the Alpine Valley opening as well.

“We have been waiting to see when they could get the reservations and then when we did, we tried to get as many as we could,” said Adeline Mayer of Peninsula.

Like its sister resort in Chardon, Boston Mills was asking guests to comply with safety regulations.

“We do require people to be wearing their face mask whether inside or outside on the snow, but the great thing about skiing is a facemask is already part of your natural attire,” said Conti.

Food and beverage service is available as “grab and go” and on the ski lifts guests will only be seated with someone in their family or with whom they came.

The nearby Brandywine ski resort is not yet open, but plans are to open it as soon as this coming Monday.

“The one thing about skiing is not only is it great for your physical health, but it’s great for your mental health. You get outside, get some fresh air, head out with your family, have a great time and kind of get away from being stuck inside, which we all are nowadays,” said Conti.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: