Skier Bode Miller’s wife, Morgan, shares tributes to young daughter 2 years after death in pool accident

(WJW) — Professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller is sharing a tribute to her 19-month-old daughter, Emeline, two years after her death.

Miller and her husband, Olympic gold medalist skier Bode Miller, were at a party at their neighbor’s house in Orange County, Ca., when their daughter somehow fell into the pool.

Paramedics responded to the gated community of Coto de Caza and performed CPR on Emeline. She was rushed to a hospital but doctors were unable to revive her.

Morgan Miller shared two posts in her Instagram story Wednesday, People reports.

The first showed Emeline pushing a baby carriage.

“How has it already been two years? Today was the last day I heard you say mama. Today was the last day we walked hand-in-hand. Today was the last day…I miss you.”

The second was a photo of Morgan and Bode with their twin sons, teaching them how to swim. She wrote: “Your brothers turned seven months yesterday. You would have loved being their big sister Earth side.”

Just last month, Morgan shared another post on her Instagram page, asking parents to spread awareness of child drownings as summer approaches. The post states:

“Almost one year ago, on June 10th, @nicolehughes8 and I became accidental advocates for water safety when we both endured a parent’s worst nightmare…we lost our babies to drowning.

Since then, we have partnered with the aap @healthychildrenaap along with many other incredible organizations to eliminate this preventable tragedy. In an effort to protect parents hearts and families futures from enduring one of life’s unthinkable events, we continue to spread awareness.

Did you know that drowning is the NUMBER ONE cause of death for children under 5?

Did you know that most drownings happen during non swim times when you think your baby is playing on the family room floor?

With a holiday weekend quickly approaching, be vigilant, be aware and be a voice to spread awareness. Do not rely on the visual stimulation of water to trigger your awareness.

Wishing everyone a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend!”

For more on this story, click here.

For more from People, click here.