PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — Although your backyard in NE Ohio isn’t buried in snow, or any snow for many…ski season is open for business.

Several area ski resorts are making snow and welcoming skiers, snowboarders, and those who just like the coziness of the warm hearth in the lodge.

Boston Mills Ski Resort opened Friday morning in Peninsual and said they’ll also be open Saturday. For hours, prices, and more info you can check out their Website Boston Mills Brandywine However, their Brandywine ski slope is closed at this time.

Snow Trails in Mansfield is also open for skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.

Alpine Valley, in the heart of the snowbelt also draws skiers every winter. But, according to their Website, the lodge located in Geauga County’s Munson Township is “temporarily closed.”

A popular destination for local skiers, who like a higher summit, Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, New York has a top elevation of 2.250 feet and a base elevation of 1,500. It’s only a 2 hour and 45 minute drive from Cleveland. It’s been open.

Even though local ski resorts use machines to make snow, resort operators said to call ahead as temps could be in the 50s in a few days. which means the ski lodges will be open weather permitting.

The good news for winter sports enthusiasts is that Fox 8’s Scott Sabol predicts cold and snow for the end of December into early January.