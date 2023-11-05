TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Deputies said an individual called 911 Saturday around 10:30 p.m. to say they found the decomposed body of a person

The body was discovered near Dover-Zoar Road in Sandy Township, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Department.

“The body was in a location over an embankment off the side of the road and may have been there for some time,” detectives said.

“Deputies and detectives responded and located a partially skeletonized body. Decomposition is significant and detectives believe the person may be a female however they will need assistance from the coroner’s office to confirm that,” detectives said.

The person had on sweatpants, black shoes, and a light-colored shirt, deputies said. Photographs and evidence were collected and the remains were taken to the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office. No immediate signs of trauma were evident, according to detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 339-2000.