PIKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found Monday night.

A contractor servicing an oil well on Sandy Avenue SE in Pike Township located the skeletal remains at about 11 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. The remains were badly decomposed, and age and gender could not be determined at the scene.

The Stark County Coroner’s Office is assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-430-3800.