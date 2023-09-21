SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man on a skateboard was flown to a hospital and is now listed in critical condition after he was hit by a minivan.

The crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at the intersection of Hayes Avenue and Brush Street in Sandusky Township.

According to officials, the 59-year-old driver of the minivan was eastbound on Hayes Avenue, while the 32-year-old skateboarder was traveling westbound on Hayes Avenue. The driver of the minivan attempted to turn left onto Bush Street when he hit the skateboarder.

The man on the skateboard was not wearing any protective equipment, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.