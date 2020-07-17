Sizzling temps: Hot and humid conditions return to Northeast Ohio

(WJW) Happy Friday. The heat is back on in Northeast Ohio! We are starting off our Friday with temperatures in the low 70s.

Ready for another heatwave? It will be hanging around for a prolonged period of time! Current indications: this stretch of near 90F or higher will last through next Wednesday.

A sweltering weekend is on tap with highs in the low and mid-’90s! Stay cool and remember our heat tips!

The difference between this heat wave and last week’s is that there is a higher risk of storms overriding a ridge that will potentially suppress the heat/90s at times. Still, the heat and humidity surge back into the Buckeye State.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

