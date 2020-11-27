Six people shot at after-hours club in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WJW) – Toledo police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours club that injured six people early Friday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m.

Police say a fight broke out at the club prior to the shooting.

At least one nearby home was hit by a stray bullet.

Toledo news stations showed evidence markers indicating bullet casings all over the street outside the club.

None of the people who were shot has life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

