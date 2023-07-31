LINCOLNTON, North Carolina (WJW) – Police in North Carolina say six migrant workers were hit in what appears to be an “intentional assault with a vehicle.”

According to a press release posted to Facebook by the Lincolnton Police Department the incident took place Sunday, July 30 shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the Walmart on North Generals Blvd.

Police say all six victims were transported to a local hospital with various injuries. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

“The vehicle is an older model mid-size black Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) with a luggage rack. The driver was described as an older white male. The motives of the suspect are still under investigation,” read the post by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900.