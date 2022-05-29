CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — Several people were injured following a shooting in downtown Chattanooga Saturday night, police have confirmed.

Chattanooga Police officers were on patrol near the Tennessee Aquarium shortly before 11 p.m. when they saw “multiple parties exchanging gunfire and numerous people fleeing the area,” according to ABC.

Police told Nexstar’s KRON that six people were injured. Of those six, two are believed to have life-threatening injuries. Police added that the victims are in their teens or early 20s.

“Our officers began rendering aid to the victims as well as assisting others to safety,” a police spokesperson shared with ABC. “They were able to detain at least one person of interest in the incident in the moments after the shooting began.”

Police spokesman Jeremy Eames told the Associated Press that large groups of juveniles were walking around the downtown area and it’s believed the shooting took place from within that group.

Authorities tell KRON they do not believe all of the victims were intended targets.

Additional details have not yet been released.