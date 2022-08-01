You can hear more from Fox 8 Sports Reporter John Sabol in the video above.

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) – Now that we know Brown’s Quarterback Deshaun Watson will sit out six games, following several sexual misconduct accusations, attention turns to the team and how the suspension will impact them on the field.

Fox 8 Sports Reporter John Sabol explains Watson will still be able to practice with the team, but will eventually be pulled away once the suspension takes effect.

“So you’re getting all your getting all your reps in now,” said Sabol. “Now the Brown’s have something they’ve got to work on and that’s their Plan B, which they’ve been working on since they traded for DeShaun Watson in March and that’s Jacoby Brissett.”

As the ruling stands, Watson’s debut game with the Browns would take place on October 23 against the Ravens.

“They’ve been the archnemesis of the Browns for decades now, you know that’s a hard situation to come right into,” said Sabol.

It’s not yet clear if the NFL would challenge the disciplinary decision. They have three days to decide.

On Sunday, Watson and the NFL Players Association released a statement on Twitter saying they do not plan to appeal the ruling.

The statement said in part: “Regardless of [Robinson’s] decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.” They said they have cooperated with the inquiry and that the process has been legitimate.