Six Cleveland police officers suspended after excessive force investigation

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Six Cleveland police officers were suspended without pay after an internal investigation, the city’s safety director Karrie Howard announced on Wednesday.

Patrol officer John Petkac, 30, was terminated on Dec. 21 for using excessive force during an arrest, the city said.

Howard determined the six officers committed violations including inaccurate reporting, improper use of body cameras and failure to intervene. The suspensions range from 13 to 30 days.

Those officers are Lt. Brian Chetnik, 48, hired in 1998; Det. Andrew Hayduk, 39, hired in 2009; Patrol officer Antonio Muniz, 49, hired in 2009; Patrol officer Allen Nagy, 47, hired in 2013; Patrol officer Rashawn Rahim, 29, hired in 2014; and Patrol officer Darryl Turner, 36, hired in 2015. They were working in the third district at the time.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: