Six cars stolen, more than three dozen broken into in Bay Village

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – The Bay Village Police Department is asking residents to lock their vehicles.

The police department says unlocked vehicles in the city are being targeted.

Six cars have been stolen in the past few weeks.

Police say all of the stolen vehicles were left unlocked and had keys inside them.

Police say 46 cars have been entered that were also left unlocked.

Police are asking residents to get valuables out of the car at the end of the day.

They’re also asking people to lock up their cars and their garage doors.

If you have any information that can help police, call (440)871-2200.

