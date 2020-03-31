Six Berea firefighters, paramedics test positive for COVID-19

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Six Berea firefighter/paramedics tested positive for COVID-19, the fire department announced in a news release on Tuesday.

The employees and their families are under quarantine orders. The Berea Fire Department said out of an abundance of caution, employees having direct exposure to a person who tested positive were sent home for one or more shifts.

Berea Fire Chief Mark Kaufhold said he does not anticipate any staffing shortages, but he’s communicated with neighboring fire departments.

After being notified of the positive test results, the fire department said it increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting the fire station. The city also contracted with a company to professionally disinfect the station and apparatus through the use of commercial-grade equipment.

Personal protective equipment is in short supply throughout the area. Donations of PPE may be dropped off in the lobby of the Berea Police Department, located at 17 Berea Commons.