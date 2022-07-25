CLEVELAND (WJW) – A family whose 13-year-old daughter was killed at the end of a 2019 police chase is now saying goodbye to another child.

The sister of Tamia Chappman, 18-year-old Torionne Chappman, was killed over the weekend in Cleveland.

Officials with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiners Office say they are investigating the case as a double homicide.

19-year-old Charles Moore was also found dead at the scene on Nottingham Road. Officials say Moore was found in a car.

The Chappman family attorney released the following statement: “Torionne was a fun and loving young adult in an amazing family. She was hardworking and thoughtful in everything that she did. She struggled with the loss of her sister Tamia Chappman. The family appreciates the prayers and support of this community. The Chappman is strong.“

Just last week, the family submitted a $20 million settlement demand to the city for the death of Tamia Chappman.

In 2019, Cleveland police were investigating a west side carjacking and pursued a stolen vehicle across town and into East Cleveland. Tamia, known as Mimi to her family, was standing on the sidewalk on Euclid Avenue, when the stolen vehicle jumped the curb, hitting and killing her.