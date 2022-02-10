Singles struggle building genuine connections on dating apps during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW)– In mere months, two Northeast Ohio couples who shared their love stories with FOX 8 News will say, “I do!”

They met on dating apps in a pandemic, and while beautiful, their experiences aren’t an accurate depiction of dating in 2022.

Just ask around. You’ll likely find people who’ve been ghosted on a dating app, catfished or worse.

“The last straw for me was that he asked me for gas money,” said Autumn Chisholm, who’s tried apps like Bumble, Hinge, Tinder and even Facebook Dating.

Despite wild demands from one match, Chisholm said she feels the pandemic did allow her to talk to more people, but she said the dialogue was empty.

It’s like, ‘What are you doing today?’ and that’s, ‘I’m inside watching TV’ because that’s all we could do, and that same conversation just kept happening with like, the same four people,” Chisholm said. “I just kind of like took a step back and just said, ‘No, this is not what I want.'”

Cleveland artist Aaron Sechrist said he politely paid the bill and left after a pandemic date caught a case of word vomit.

“She like, made a joke about my age, which I normally didn’t care about, but at that point, I was like, this is a good enough reason to get out of here,” Sechrist said.

In his experience, Sechrist said you’re lucky if a chat with a potential match ever leaves the app.

“You have a couple of conversations, and you’ll, you know, you’ll do a joke or something well-meaning, and then it’s like, crickets, you know,” Sechrist said.

That same behavior has others we spoke to wondering why some dating app users even make a profile.

“I’m just like, ‘Why even match at all?'” asked Qupid Hardin.

For them, ghosting hits a specific nerve, especially in a climate where Qupid said a conversation about politics matters.

“They don’t care specifically, but also, they don’t care specifically…you know what I mean?” said Hardin. “So, for me, I’m like, we’re just not going to work out. Like, I’m going to annoy you really badly.”

So, what does a relationship therapist think?

Matthew Lachman, a licensed professional clinical counselor, said dating apps give us a snapshot of a person. His advice? Make sure your profile matches the real you, not the version you think others want to see.

“I’m going to say I’m adventurous. I’m going to say that I’m active. I’m going to say that I’m really close with my family and very goal-oriented. I’m going to say all these buzzwords because society has told me that if I say these buzzwords, other people are going to like me,” said Lachman.

Instead of being liked, Lachman said switch your goal to making as many connections as possible.

“Use it from the perspective of, I’m not trying to find my one true love. I’m trying to find people that I can then match with, and then start the process of finding out if this person’s right or not for me.”

Lachman said once you feel safe about a connection you’ve made, move the conversation off the app. He said sharing a personal phone number of some sort increases the level of vulnerability. The more vulnerability, the more you’re able to connect.

And while you may encounter peculiar people on apps, and you may delete and rebuild your account multiple times, Lachman said before doing so, ask yourself: Why do I want to be in a relationship?

“Also, what do you value in a relationship? How did you get to that value?” Lachman said. “Are you just watching all of these TV shows that are talking about “the one” because if that’s the case, then you may be skewed to start thinking about ‘Well, I need to find this one individual who’s out there for me.'”

Who knows?

2022 may be the year you spend more time with yourself.