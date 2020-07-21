Single mother struggling to pay bills gives lottery winnings to officer shot in line of duty

MISSOURI (WJW) — A single mother who was struggling to pay her bills donated her lottery winnings to a Kansas City officer shot in the line of duty.

KMBC reports that Shetara Sims had only $7 to her name when she found a dollar bill and bought a scratch-off ticket.

“She won $100, and I said we should donate it to the police officer that got shot for his family to go eat and like see him,” said Sims’ daughter, Rakiya Edmondson.

The two know what it’s like to hurt. Rakiya’s sister was killed in Kansas City in October 2012.

“The detectives were really there for us,” said Sims. “They were there for us more than anyone can imagine. They did things they didn’t have to do.”

The officers sent daily messages and made family visits.

“They came to see my kids,” Sims said. “They did a lot. They were fathers, therapists. They were everything.”

When Sims donated to help the wounded officer, police were overwhelmed.

“To hear her call and just express thanks for no reason other than she’s thankful,” said Kansas City Police Sgt. Jake Becchina. “It’s really impactful to us, and it’s really touching to us.”

The officers started a GoFundMe account for Sims, and it’s raised more than $8,000.

When Sims initally made her donation, she didn’t leave her name or number. It took police days to track her down.

“I never seen the empathy that they had from strangers,” she said. “They just gave us hope. They were good for us.”

