MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A single mother of three was unable to salvage anything from her family’s home after it burned Sunday afternoon.

The city is now collecting donations for the woman and her pre-teen children, said Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department Chief James Pechatsko.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home in the 5500 block of Walnut Street just after 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, he said. The fire was controlled within 45 minutes, he said, but it continued to smolder for hours. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, but Pechatsko said it originated in the back of the house. No one was injured.

The city is now accepting donations of cash or gift cards at Mentor-on-the-Lake city hall, 5860 Andrews Road, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, according to a Tuesday post on the city’s Facebook page. Donations made after business hours can be left in a black lockbox labeled “Donations” inside the building.

“Any [money] is appreciated as this unfortunate situation has left the family without a home, furniture, clothes and daily essentials,” reads the post.

“The homeowner asks that if you are comfortable, please leave a name and address with your donation. Thank you in advance for your generosity.”