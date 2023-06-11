***Related video above: Pill treats diabetic cats without daily insulin shots***

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) – Scientists from the Cincinnati Zoo have been working closely with other researchers to help cut back on the overpopulation of free-roaming cats.

Based on a recent study published in Nature Communications, they have made a breakthrough — a single-dose of Anti-Müllerian Hormone gene therapy can prevent female cats from getting pregnant long-term.

According to researchers at the zoo’s Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW), there are an estimated 30-80 million free-roaming cats in the U.S. alone, oftentimes leading the animals to be euthanized at animal shelters.

While spaying is the most common way to prevent cat pregnancies, scientists say it comes with its own challenges.

“The trap, neuter [spay], return model is difficult to achieve on a large scale because surgery requires general anesthesia, an adequately equipped surgical facility, and more veterinarians than are currently available,” said Director of Animal Research, Dr. Bill Swanson, director of animal research at CREW.

Working with Massachusetts General Hospital and the Horae Gene Therapy Center, CREW treated six female cats with the gene therapy, while three untreated cats served as the control group.

Scientists said the injection caused the cats’ muscle cells to produce AMH, which is typically only produced in the ovaries.

After studying two four-month breeding trials over the course of two years, scientists were excited by the results.

“Evidence for the effectiveness of this treatment is strong. All of the control (non-treated) cats produced kittens, but none of the cats treated with the gene therapy became pregnant,” said Dr. Lindsey Vansandt, director of CREW’s Imperiled Cat Signature Project.

According to researchers, the cats have been monitored for over three years and haven’t shown any negative effects from the treatment.

“This breakthrough discovery is a major milestone in our quest to provide pet owners with an alternative to surgical spay and neuter,” said Michelson Found Animals Foundation founder Gary Michelson.

Many of the cats have since been adopted by staff or volunteers at the Cincinnati Zoo.

You can find the study here.