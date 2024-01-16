(WJW) – Singer LeAnn Rimes is urging women to get health checkups after a disturbing find.

Rimes says she underwent a “minor” surgical procedure last week to remove precancerous cells.

She said the discovery was made during her annual pap smear.

“I had high grade cervical dysplasia, I consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest, in order to remove the high-grade, abnormal, pre-cancerous cells,” she wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

A LEEP, or loop electrosurgical excision procedure, “uses a wire loop heated by electric current to remove cells and tissue in a woman’s lower genital tract,” according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Rimes said she decided to share her personal health experience as a reminder to others to keep up with screenings “in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on.”

“So, ladies, please don’t put off getting your annual pap. My men, too… make sure you get your annual physical, minus the pap smear 😂,” she wrote.

Rimes stressed that early detection can be “lifesaving.”