Singer Billie Eilish donates autographed shirts to Willoughby-Eastlake Schools levy campaign

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Billie Eilish accepts the International Female Solo Artist award during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)- Grammy-winning singer Billie Eilish is showing her support for a Northeast Ohio school district with a levy on the upcoming March ballot.

After a November levy was rejected by voters in the Willoughby-Eastlake City Schools, programs including choir felt the impact. After-school concerts and musicals were eliminated.

Choir teacher Devra Levine reached out to Eilish’s mother through a family friend, asking for a message of support from the star.

“I was just trying to think of something I could do to raise their spirits,” Levine said. “I know my kids are so inspired by her. I know she’s this young person that came up in the music industry really fast, and she’s really different and really unique, and that’s why I know my kids connect to her.”

Last week, Levine received three shirts autographed by the star to help the committee supporting a March levy campaign in the district.

“First of all, I was shocked. It was not something we were expecting, and we were super, super grateful,” said Krissy Klouda, a volunteer with the Willoughby-Eastlake Levy Committee.

She said the shirts will be raffled and auctioned to raise funds for yard signs, mailers and more.

“We’re raising awareness and funds to support the schools and to support the kids and support the whole community,” Klouda said.

Raffle tickets to win one shirt will be sold at South High School’s Concession stand Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. There will be an online auction for two of the shirts.

“It’s really brought a lot of energy back to these kids that are so excited again and looking forward to that March levy,” Levine said. “They’re like, come on, we can do it.”

The levy will be on the March 17 ballot.