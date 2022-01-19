‘Simply loved’: Ohio deputy loses battle with COVID-19

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Terrance Bateman made an impact in his lifetime.

Courtesy: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office

The longtime Franklin County sheriff’s deputy died over the weekend from COVID-19 complications.

In posts from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), they said Deputy Bateman, whom his closest colleagues called “Mr. B,” never missed an opportunity to say a kind word.

“He was simply loved,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post.

Deputy Bateman passed away Saturday.

The staff at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s lined the hallway in a show of respect after he passed.

“Deputy Bateman was a true public servant,” the post noted.

He worked at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Division for 25 years.

“We will follow your example. We will never forget.”

The FCSO Peer Assistance Team is raising funds for Deputy Bateman’s family in a GoFundMe account.

They say he contracted COVID-19 while performing his duties “protecting the citizens of Franklin County, Ohio.”