‘Simply a miracle’: Norton teen who went into cardiac arrest last year takes first steps on her own

NORTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Norton cheerleader continues to make leaps and bounds in her recovery after going into cardiac arrest last fall.

Christine Boyer Weigand shared the latest update on her daughter, Emma Pfouts, Wednesday in a post on social media.

She said the teen recently had surgery on her ankles and was having trouble sleeping because her casts were so uncomfortable. Fortunately, her doctor was able to find a way to relieve some pressure.

“We anticipated some pain but not what she ended up experiencing. We are thankful she now appears to be past it and looking forward to starting to walk again,” said Christine.

Emma has since returned to physical therapy where she achieved an incredible accomplishment: she not only stood but took a few steps.

“Oh my gosh I have flat feet!” Christine recalled Emma saying. Her ankles were contracted and tight before in a pointed toe position.

“We were elated to say the least! This has been a long journey, 8 months now, so the anticipation of knowing she may be able regain her ability to walk independently is building,” she wrote in the post. “Where we are now is simply a miracle and I try to remember everyday that this is a gift from God, through the many prayers you all have given to us, that we are even at this point with her.”

Christine said she was told countless times to give up hope but never stopped believing. She knew her daughter could persevere, and she has.

“They didn’t know the fight she had in her and we were determined to do everything we could do to give her the opportunity to show them that she was there and fighting for her life to be back with us,” she said.

She said she is grateful to her three other children and husband for their positivity during this journey and is proud of them too.

“To say this has been hard is an understatement. It has taken a toll on all of us. We have had our struggles, our fights, our cries, we have seen our deepest darkest fears come true but we persevered & we are still in tact as a family. We know we still have a long way to go but we will get there as we have become stronger together,” she said.

She ended her post by thanking everyone for their continued support.