(WJW) – It’s the holiday season and your front porch is probably seeing a lot more delivery drivers coming and going.

There is now an easy way to show your appreciation and spread some kindness — and it’s free to you.

Pizza Hut has announced a new “Reverse Delivery doormat” that will give delivery drivers a box of pizza when they leave a box at your door.

Credit: Pizza Hut

Here’s how it works: The mat can be found for free at shopatpizzahut.com. The mat features a QR code that gives any delivery driver a gift card code to use at Pizza Hut.

The number of door mats available each day is limited, and only a total of 250 doormats will be distributed. The offer to get a doormat ends Dec. 10.

CLICK HERE to get one for your doorstep and to find more details.