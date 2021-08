USA’s Simone Biles competes in the artistic gymnastics balance beam event of the women’s qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo on July 25, 2021. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP) (Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO (WJW) – The most decorated gymnast in America will compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Gymnastics announced Monday that Simone Biles, 24, would compete on the balance beam Tuesday.

She pulled out of three individual event finals and the team competition last week.

We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow – Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both! — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 2, 2021

American gymnast Suni Lee who clinched the gold medal in the all-around finals will also compete on beam.

Lee earned a bronze on the uneven bars over the weekend.