Simone Biles coming to Cleveland with Gold Over America Tour

Simone Biles competes on the beam during the 2021 GK U.S. Classic gymnastics competition at the Indiana Convention Center on May 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The gymnastics show Gold Over America Tour will come to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland on Oct. 20.

The high-energy tour is headlined by four-time Olympics gold medalist Simone Biles. She’ll be joined by fellow gold medalist and Dancing with the Stars champ Laurie Hernandez, and viral sensation Katelyn Ohashi.

“I love the sport of gymnastics and want to help create a show that captures the pure joy of performing,” Biles said in a news release.

Tickets go on sale on June 11 at RocketMortgageFieldHouse.com.