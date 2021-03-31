Silver lining: Kent restaurant staff receives $1,000 tip after chaotic night

KENT, Ohio (WJW)- A Kent restaurant owner is feeling grateful for her community and a special customer after what she calls a chaotic evening.

According to a Facebook post on The Battleground Restaurant’s page, the eatery had a rough night Saturday and was short-staffed causing longer than normal wait times for food, mishandled takeout orders, and lack of seating.

The owner apologized for what unfolded and instead of remembering the “misery,” Rosi Peruyero Noden, highlighted the kindness,patience and generosity of the customers who ‘believed in what the staff is trying to do.’

The Battleground opened six weeks before the coronavirus pandemic hit. Rosi thanked the community for their support. Part of her Facebook post said, “community is the people who support you when things aren’t easy and when you feel like giving up.”

At the end of the night, a couple, who had spent nearly their entire evening there because it took three hours to get their food, drinks, and to be seated, asked if the staff would gather and talk to them.

According to the Facebook post, the gentleman, who is a local small business owner, gave the staff a pep talk, encouraging them not to give up. Before he left he gave the servers and kitchen staff a $1,000 tip.

The Battleground Restaurant $1,000 tip ( 3/28/21)

The post ends with a message to those who weren’t happy with their service Saturday. “If you got bad service on Saturday, we are truly sorry. Come back. We promise we will do better. If you are already a part of our community, we appreciate your support. Thank you, Rosi and The Battleground Team.”