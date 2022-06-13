MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – The Mentor Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Mentor man.

70-year-old Tony Geizer was last seen on Friday, June 10. Police released a video of Geizer from his last known location at Fairfax Dr. and Findlay Dr. around 2:25 p.m. on that day. He was wearing a gray plaid dress shirt, green pants, brown hiking boots, a dark-colored waist pack and a dark baseball-style hat.

Geizer is a resident of Fairfax Dr.

Police say Geizer is diabetic. He left his medications, vehicle, keys, wallet, I.D., bank cards and wallet at his house.

Mentor police ask anyone with information to call (440)255-1234.

