Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana 12-year-old who is believed to be in danger, in possession of gun

WARSAW, Ind. (WJW) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued in Indiana for a missing 12-year-old boy who may be possession of a handgun.

Ayden Elijah Adee was last seen Wednesday night. He is believed to be in danger, and may require medical assistance.

Police believe he may be in possession of a .40 caliber handgun. Multiple crews from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have been searching the area.

Adee is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing 108 pounds. He has red hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap, black and blue coat, black vest and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-267-5667.