Signs from Heaven? The special messages some are receiving after loved ones die

CLEVELAND (WJW)- Are they mere coincidences or signs from Heaven?

Statistically, most Americans believe in a higher power, but some actually claim to have received messages or signs from heaven after a loved one has passed away.

The most commonly reported “sign” is a red cardinal appearing or visiting the person soon after the death of a friend or family member.

“I thought it was really weird at first because obviously wild birds don’t come to people, they usually scatter when you go near them,” said Terenye Norris of Willoughby, but soon she had cardinals landing on her at the park at home.

The birds flocked to her so often after her grandfather’s death that she began taking pictures of them as they landed on her.

Other frequently reported signs include coins appearing in strange places, and butterflies.

However, a Painseville woman named Rose Hunter says she literally received an actual handwritten note from her son seven months after his passing.

“And I just sat there going, ‘oh my God, oh my God, oh my God;’ it was truly a sign,” said Rose.

Some medical professionals have attributed these types of experiences to apophenia which is the mind’s tendency to perceive a connection in random things or objects.

Dr. Kevin Deiter, associate medical director at Hospice of the Western Reserve, understands the skepticism. He says he was skeptical too until he began also witnessing the phenomena.

“Once you start doing this work and see it happen over and over again and it’s not just in one area, it’s kind of a common theme. I think there’s significance to that,” said Dr. Dieter.

In the video, above, they all share their incredible stories.