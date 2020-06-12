Sign saying Berea restaurant staff won’t wear masks comes down

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– A Berea restaurant removed a sign stating it would not follow a mandate from the Ohio Department of Health for safe dining during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike’s Bar and Grill on Front Street posted on its front door, saying, “Notice: To better service our customers, our staff will not be wearing masks. If you have a problem with this, please visit us at a time when you feel safe to come out.”

The sign was gone later Friday morning.

When the state of Ohio permitted restaurants and bars to reopen last month, it also issued protocols created by a group of business owners.

The mandate states businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings with the exceptions, like if masks are not advisable for health reasons. Businesses must provide written justification to local health officials upon request.

