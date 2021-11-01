Sign at bar jukebox issues rules on playing ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’; Mariah Carey responds

BELLEVUE, WA – SEPTEMBER 06: Global icon Mariah Carey announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory during the grand opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 6, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

(WJW) — A tweet showing a photo of a sign with rules on when Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” can play at an unnamed Dallas bar is going viral.

Twitter user @rkylesmith tweeted the photo Oct. 22 with the caption: “Dallas jukebox.”

It says: “Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ will be skipped if played before December 1. After December 1 the song is only allowed one time a night.”

The tweet has already gotten over 8,000 interactions.

Mariah Carey herself responded Oct. 28 after the original tweet was retweeted by another Twitter user. In the photo she tweeted, she is dressed as though she’s going to battle.