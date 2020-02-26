Siblings save infant sister from strangulation by mother in Florida, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. (WPLG) — Two South Florida children stopped their mother from strangling their 6-month-old sister to death, police said.

Ailenys Carmenate faces two counts of attempted premeditated murder. According to the arrest form, Carmenate tried to strangle her infant daughter “by pressing her elbow against the victim’s throat,” police said.

Her two older children were able to fight her off, police said. Locked in a bedroom of the Hialeah, Florida, apartment with her, Carmenate’s 12-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter pulled her hair, bit her arms and kicked her to save the baby’s life, police said.

“Thank goodness,” said the judge.

During the alleged incident, Randy Montano, the baby’s father and stepfather of the other children, arrived and tried to wrestle Carmenate’s hands from the baby’s neck, police said. They fell to the floor, and the baby suffered a head injury.

Police said Montano took the baby and left the apartment, after which Carmenate tried to choke her 12-year-old, but he was able to escape her grasp.

The boy said while he was escaping, he saw his mother dragging his 9-year-old sister by the hair, police said. The girl told investigators her mother began squeezing and twisting her throat and said she “could no longer breathe and thought she was going to die.”

“Neck trauma, which caused bleeding and swelling,” said the judge.

Police said the girl was able to flee the apartment after Carmenate released her throat.

Montano said this was the first time Carmenate ever did something like this, adding that he believed she was suffering from post-partum depression. He also said the baby is doing fine.

The judge ordered Carmenate have no contact with the children.