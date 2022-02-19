‘Showing off the city’: Fans crowd Cleveland for NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) – From virtual reality to shooting hoops to snagging a picture with the Championship Trophy, the Public Auditorium continues to be packed with Clevelanders.

“It’s great for the city,” said Clevelander Ghadi Cole. “It’s a good look and it’s important people get to see Cleveland in all its aspects.”

You can also check out vendors like NBA Reclaim, who takes game used courts and turns them into keepsakes like tables or plaques.

“Every court has a story to tell and we unlock those stories and tell them to the public by giving them the opportunity to own a piece of it,” said Eric Perugini who works with NBA Reclaim.

While there’s a lot to do at the Crossover Event, there’s also tons of fun happening at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The arena is one of the reasons the NBA chose to have the All-Star game here in Cleveland.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver talked with FOX 8 about it this week.

“The arena has entirely been transformed into a brand new building,” said Silver. “You don’t realize that at first but every aspect has changed. I went through it yesterday saw all the new concourses and new locker rooms, practice centers that you don’t see when you’re on the floor. It’s truly state-of-the-art in every way now.”

Saturday fans packed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for one of the weekend’s main events, the NBA All-Star Saturday night. It features the Skills Challenge, the Slam Dunk Contest and 3-point Contest. Plus, a big concert.

Fans hoping to get a chance to see some of the athletes and stars. Many get to at least see some of our local stars like our celebrity chefs.

“We are showing off the city in the most impressive way,” said Rocco Whalen. “Locally to the NBA to All Stars.”

These events are great for Rocco Whalen’s restaurant Fahrenheit. Or if people are craving Mexican food, they can head to Fabio Salerno’s Banditos.

“When you get to showcase the city and the great food and local business, it’s special for us,” said Salerno.

The city continues to look fabulous, but you don’t have to tell the Clevelanders that. We already know that.

“Cleveland, we’ve been shining for a long time as far as I’m concerned,” said Whalen. “I don’t know when we don’t shine.”