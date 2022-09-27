CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sweater weather! Cool, breezy, showery conditions persist through Wednesday.

There is a flood advisory in effect for Ashtabula County and a flood watch in effect for Ashtabula Inland County, Ashtabula Lakeshore County, Cuyahoga County, Geauga County and Lake County through tomorrow morning.

An additional 1-2″ rainfall is possible through Wednesday morning for parts of the shoreline east into Lake County.

Temperatures hover in the mid to upper 50s and a bit of a breeze sticking around. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible with the chance for some small hail.

One more day! Rain coverage drops Wednesday late. Drier conditions to finish the week.

Hurricane Ian continues to intensify as it moves past Cuba into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s forecasted to increase to a Cat 4 Hurricane before making landfall along the west coast of Florida.

Cooler pattern continues. Pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first few days of October. The remains of Ian will play a role in the degree of warmth this weekend.

Our latest 8-Day Forecast above: