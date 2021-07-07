Severe thunderstorm warning for some Northeast Ohio counties

(WJW) — A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Stark, Summit, Wayne, and Holmes counties until 2:45 p.m. Quarter-sized hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the following counties: Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne. It’s in effect until 9 tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop though 10 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a SLIGHT risk (2 out of 5) for strong to severe thunderstorms. Stay tuned for the latest alerts.

Here’s the set-up. A stalled front slowly moves south today and tomorrow, then lifts north late this weekend/early next week.

Coverage of storms ramps up to 70-80% this afternoon and on Thursday as a front travels south. The biggest threat will be locally heavy rainfall, although we can’t rule out a few storms containing strong winds and hail.

Front moves south Friday (a few light showers mainly early). Some dry periods Saturday. The same front will continue to impact our weather multiple times through early next week. Overall, rainfall will be above normal over the next 5-7 days.