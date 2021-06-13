Showers possible Sunday for some; relief from humidity coming

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ve got a warm and muggy rest of the weekend ahead!

Some areas could be greeted on Sunday morning with heavy rain, hail and even lightning and the culprit is a low pressure front.

Showers can be expected around lunchtime and throughout the afternoon, especially for those south of I-71 and south of RT 30.

Come Monday, we’ll get some relief from the humidity and heat! There is a slight chance a few showers will pop-up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. However, it’s not a huge chance that you get any rain.

Here is your 8-day forecast: