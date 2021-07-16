Showers Friday into Saturday; cooler temps breezing in

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Expect to use your umbrella today and part of tomorrow. You might need a sweater, too, since we’re also getting a cool down.

Periods of showers and storms throughout the day today. Most of the rain will be focused after 4 p.m. This unsettled weather sticks around until midday Saturday. We’re not as hot today with highs near 80.

Heavy rainfall expected especially this evening and overnight. A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for our area through Saturday morning. Strong winds are also possible with isolated strong/severe storms. Stay tuned for the latest alerts.

Sunday looks like the pick day of the weekend!

Here is your 8-day forecast: