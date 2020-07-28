Showers clear out, sunny skies for Tuesday

(WJW) A cold front is pushing through Northeast Ohio and will clear out by Tuesday. .

Several communities dealt with storms and heavy rain Monday afternoon and evening.

We need rain in several communities. The latest drought conditions released show parts of our area in a moderate drought.

We will get a break in the humidity through the rest of the week, with rain returning on Wednesday.

